Authorities rescued a 14-year-old girl who was being advertised online for prostitution on Aug. 20, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 8 p.m., investigators from the county's Human Trafficking Task Force saw the ad and began an undercover operation to locate and contact the victim. They were able to establish the victim's location at a motel room near the 1800 block of G Street in Ontario.
Surveillance was conducted at the motel and a female fitting the description of the victim was seen. Believing she was the victim, investigators initiated contact and positively identified her as the 14-year-old victim. Just prior to contacting the victim, she was seen in the presence of a man who was near a vehicle in the parking lot of the location.
Believing the man may have been involved in exploiting the victim, investigators and uniformed Ontario Police Department officers simultaneously contacted him. The man, identified as Deshawn Peterson, a 21-year-old Lancaster resident, was detained and questioned. Investigators learned he was familiar with the victim and had been in her company for the past several days.
He and the victim were transported to the Ontario P.D. for additional interviews. It was discovered that the victim was a listed missing/runaway from the Los Angeles area. The victim was rescued, provided access to services and support organizations, and then safely released to Los Angeles social services.
During the interview with Peterson, investigators discovered information supporting his involvement in the commercialized sexual exploitation of the juvenile victim. He was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of felony human trafficking of a minor. He is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Additionally, investigators discovered that Peterson is currently on active felony probation out of Los Angeles County for charges related to narcotics offenses.
Investigators believe there are other unidentified victims related to this case and are asking that anyone with information contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at (909) 387-8400. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
