A 49-year-old ROP teacher was arrested on a charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 22, investigators from the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail and Central Station conducted an investigation regarding an allegedly inappropriate relationship between CRY-ROP teacher LRod Jara and a student.
Jara, a Mentone resident, is employed with Colton, Redlands, Yucaipa Regional Occupational Program CRY-ROP, assigned to Redlands East Valley High School. Jara has been on administrative leave since April.
During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Jara allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to the minor.
On June 2, Jara was taken into custody. He was booked in at Central Detention Center and later released on a $50,000 bail bond.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Jara’s booking photograph.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Katie Merrill at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
