A teacher was arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 13, investigators from the Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) began an investigation regarding an 18-year-old man who disclosed he was allegedly sexually abused between the ages of 12 and 17 years old by Joseph Nardella, a 52-year-old Highland resident.
The suspect was a teacher at Clement Middle School in Redlands during the time the alleged victim was a student at the school. Nardella has been placed on administrative leave by the school district.
At the conclusion of the investigation, CAC detectives arrested Nardella, who was booked into custody at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and was being held on $350,000 bail.
Nardella's booking photo is being released, as it is believed there may be additional victims, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
