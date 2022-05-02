A 17-year-old boy died and a 17-year-old girl was injured in a traffic collision on freeway lanes in Rancho Cucamonga, just west of Fontana, on May 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The boy, a resident of Rialto, was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup in the No. 1 lane of the Interstate 15 northbound to Route 210 eastbound transition road at 7:05 p.m. when he veered to the left across the asphalt shoulder, and both left tires went onto the dirt shoulder, the CHP said.
The driver steered back to the right, across both lanes, across the asphalt shoulder, and onto the dirt shoulder. The pickup overturned while on the dirt shoulder and came to rest on its roof across the No. 2 lane.
The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced deceased on scene by Fire Department personnel.
The female passenger was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with moderate to major leg injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the crash.
