A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl in the head in Montclair, according to the Montclair Police Department.
On May 18 at about 3:34 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 4700 block of San Bernardino Street. Both the victim and suspect are students at Montclair High School.
While the victim was walking home after school, the suspect approached her from behind and allegedly stabbed her in the head with a fixed bladed knife, police said. When she turned around, he continued to stab her several more times.
Witnesses to the incident intervened, stopped the assault, and detained the suspect until officers arrived.
The girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Her injuries were discovered to be non-life threatening, and she is expected to recover.
The boy was booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on a charge of attempted murder.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who witnessed this event or has any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Montclair P.D.
