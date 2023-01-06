A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal juvenile who had walked away from a therapy session. A social worker later reported seeing the teenager walking up the westbound onramp to Interstate 10 at Orange Street. She then sat on the ledge of the freeway overpass at Eureka Street.
The California Highway Patrol responded and began communicating with the teen. The Redlands Fire Department was on standby to provide medical aid and traffic was closed on Eureka between Colton and Pearl avenues.
The teen refused to comply and moved closer to the center of the overpass as CHP officers attempted to negotiate with her. The girl, holding the knife, began to make stabbing motions onto the concrete ledge.
When the juvenile became distracted by her cell phone, Redlands Police Cpl. Alex Paredes saw an opportunity and ran up behind her and grabbed her. CHP officers assisted him in pulling her away from the ledge to safety.
The girl was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
