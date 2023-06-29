Police responded to reports of several teenage girls creating a disturbance and harassing customers inside a pizza restaurant in the Mountain Grove shopping center in Redlands on June 27, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The suspects left prior to officers’ arrival but were located outside a nearby business, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post.
As an officer attempted to detain one of the teens, a second teen struck the officer in the face.
Officers deployed pepper spray, and all the juveniles were detained without further incident. The juveniles were treated on scene for exposure to the pepper spray.
Two of the girls were found to be reported as runaways from San Bernardino, and one of them had a warrant for her arrest.
The teens were transported to juvenile hall.
