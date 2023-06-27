A teenager died after being struck by a vehicle in Rialto on June 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 9 p.m., officers from the Rialto Police Department responded to the area of Riverside and Walnut avenues for a reported traffic collision.
The pedestrian, 14-year-old Jordyn Hicks of Rialto, was struck by a vehicle and was transferred to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased at ARMC at 9:28 p.m.
The Rialto P.D. was investigating the incident.
