A teenager died in a traffic collision in Loma Linda on Aug. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The single vehicle collision occurred at about 10:24 p.m. near Mountain View Avenue and Business Center Drive.
Responding deputies determined that a 2007 Mini Cooper drove north on Mountain View from Barton Road. The 17-year-old male driver, and sole occupant, continued north at a high rate of speed and lost control just north of the intersection at Redlands Boulevard. The car traveled onto the east shoulder of Mountain View and collided with a fire hydrant and power pole. The impact cut the car into two pieces.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about this traffic collision is urged to contact Deputies M. Harrison or S. Chau at the Central Station at (909) 387-3545.
