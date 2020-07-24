A teenager was arrested after several packages containing four audio amplifiers and other miscellaneous electronic devices were stolen from a victim's front porch in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The thefts were reported on July 1 in the 26500 block of Highland Avenue. The audio amplifiers were valued at about $2,500 each.
On July 22, the investigation revealed that someone posted the victim's stolen amplifiers for sale on the social media marketplace OfferUp. Deputies from Highland Station and Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team conducted an undercover operation in which they arranged to meet with the seller of the stolen property.
Deputies detained Rafael Hernandez, 18, of San Bernardino and recovered two of the four stolen amplifiers. Hernandez was released in the field and the report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for filing of charges, pending additional investigation. The recovered property, valued at about $5,000, was returned to the victim.
