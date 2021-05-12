A teenager was arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a pursuit and then crashed, injuring all three of his juvenile passengers, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 10, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station attempted a traffic stop on a white Scion XB sedan for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and deputies pursued the vehicle for more than six miles throughout Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario.
The suspect drove at a high rate of speed and when he made a right turn onto Euclid Avenue, he drove over a curb and hit a tree. The suspect got out of the Scion and fled on foot. Deputies chased the suspect but lost sight of him.
Other deputies responded to the traffic collision and found three juveniles involved in the crash. All three were occupants of the suspect vehicle who asked the driver multiple times to stop so they could get out of the Scion. The driver refused, and all three sustained injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Through investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Ricky Alvarez, an 18-year-old Ontario resident.
At about 9 p.m., deputies learned Alvarez was at a local hospital receiving treatment for a broken finger he sustained while fleeing from deputies.
Deputies went to the hospital, arrested Alvarez and transported him to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to complete his treatment. Alvarez was medically cleared and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $250,000 bail. He was charged with evading police with disregard for safety, child cruelty causing injury, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
