A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he tried to enter the grounds of an elementary school in Bloomington while carrying a large tree branch, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 13 at 11:10 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received multiple emergency 911 calls regarding a suspicious person near Crestmore Elementary School in the 18800 block of Jurupa Avenue.
The reporting parties told dispatch the suspect was initially outside the school trying to talk to children on campus. They reported the suspect was actively trying to enter the school grounds, was armed with a large tree branch, and refused to leave.
Students were out at lunch at the time, and the school resource officer immediately placed the school on a “shelter in place” order to minimize danger to students. Students and staff were moved inside until deputies arrived.
Deputies responded expeditiously and the Bloomington community deputy was the first to arrive, the Sheriff's Department said. He found the suspect in the school parking lot, still armed with the tree branch, and immediately contacted him for the safety of people at the school. The suspect walked away from the deputy and refused to obey commands to drop the branch.
The deputy successfully deescalated the situation, convinced the suspect to drop the tree branch, and took him into custody without further incident.
An ensuing investigation revealed the suspect was a runaway juvenile from a nearby group home. Campus security officers from the school district also responded to the location. The suspect was arrested, issued a citation as required by law, and released back to the group home.
No students or staff members were injured during the incident.
