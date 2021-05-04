A teenager was arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary following a lengthy high-speed pursuit which started in Rancho Cucamonga and ended in Riverside, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Three other suspects evaded capture during the early-morning incident.
On May 4 at about 2 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a burglary in progress in the 7600 block of Cartilla Avenue. A witness reported he heard loud bangs outside his home. When he looked out the window, he noticed a suspicious white Jeep Wrangler driving slowly through the neighborhood, and the door to his neighbor’s vehicle was wide open.
While responding to the call, deputies observed a white Jeep Wrangler, occupied by several subjects, near Archibald and Base Line Road and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle yielded, but as the deputy exited his patrol unit, the Jeep driver accelerated at a high rate of speed.
Deputies pursued the vehicle on surface streets for several minutes and into the city of Upland before it entered the Route 210 Freeway, eastbound, at Campus Avenue. The Jeep reached speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour while the suspects threw items out of the window, the Sheriff's Department said.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) assumed the pursuit at Waterman Avenue on the 210, and the Jeep continued into Riverside, where it eventually pulled over. Three suspects fled on foot and were not located.
A fourth suspect, identified as Dominic Urias, an 18-year-old Banning resident, was detained by CHP.
Deputies from Rancho Cucamonga arrived moments later and took custody of Urias. A records check revealed the Jeep was stolen out of San Juan Capistrano.
Upon further investigation, deputies determined the four suspects were responsible for other vehicle burglaries in Rancho Cucamonga and may be responsible for vehicle burglaries in Orange County, the Sheriff's Department said.
Urias was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
