A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly committing a series of armed robberies in the San Bernardino area, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The robberies occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 and involved the suspect robbing several local business employees at gunpoint and knifepoint. The employees were in fear for their safety and complied with the suspect's orders.
Patrol officers obtained vehicle license plate information during one investigation and found the suspect later occupying the vehicle.
On Jan. 24 at about 12:16 a.m., a patrol officer located the suspect driving the involved vehicle. After a brief pursuit and physical altercation with arresting officers, the suspect was taken into custody.
Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and found clothing that matched clothing worn during several of the robberies, along with a large amount of cash.
The suspect has also been connected to two additional robberies in a neighboring city, police said.
The teenager was booked into a Juvenile Detention Center and is being held without bail.
On Feb. 9, detectives learned that six counts of armed robbery and three counts of assault with deadly weapons were filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, against this suspect.
The teenager already had a criminal past, including arrests for robbery, burglary, larceny, and arson, which ranged from 2019 through 2021.
The reported cases to the San Bernardino Police Department include 2021-1805, 2021-1807, 2021-7652, 2021-8658, 2021-8706, and 2021-8761.
Anyone with information regarding any incident involving an unreported robbery is asked to contact Detective J. Joyce at (909) 384-5669 / joyce_je@sbcity.org or Sergeant B. Baker (909) 384-4955 / baker_br@sbcity.org.
