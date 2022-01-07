A teenager was arrested for allegedly discharging a laser at a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter during a “street takeover” on Jan. 6, authorities said.
At about 10 p.m., Sheriff's Helicopter 40-KING-1, piloted by Deputy D. Negron and Tactical Flight Officer C. Korkotsakis, was on patrol over San Bernardino. While on patrol, the crew assisted the San Bernardino Police Department with multiple vehicles racing in the area of Orange Show Road and Lena Road.
The crew located several vehicles racing and numerous bystanders and vehicles blocking the road. While overhead, the crew relayed this information to responding units and was struck multiple times by a purple laser.
Using the helicopter's forward looking infrared (FLIR), the crew members were able to locate George Munoz, a 19-year-old Ontario resident, on the ground allegedly pointing the laser at them several times. Munoz then attempted to flee in a vehicle.
The crew followed Munoz and guided ground units to his location, where he was detained by officers. During a search of the vehicle, officers located the laser Munoz allegedly used to point at the helicopter. Munoz was taken into custody and transported to Central Detention Center.
“The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department would like to remind the public that pointing any kind of laser at an aircraft, while in motion/flight, can seriously hinder the pilot's ability to safely control the aircraft. It is a felony and federal offense,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
