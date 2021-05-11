A teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old Rialto man during an incident last month, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On April 27 at 3:21 a.m., the victim, Andrew Flores, was at his residence in Rialto when he observed suspicious activity, which led him to believe several male subjects were casing the neighborhood. A suspicious vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed, and Flores followed it to San Bernardino, where he called 911 to report the incident.
During the call transfer, shots were fired at Flores from the other vehicle. Flores was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The San Bernardino P.D. Homicide Unit developed numerous leads in this investigation, which ultimately identified a 16-year-old male suspect allegedly responsible for the shooting death of Flores. The juvenile was found to be on probation in San Bernardino County for carrying a stolen concealed firearm and vandalism.
The juvenile was booked into a San Bernardino County juvenile detention facility on a murder charge. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are looking for any additional information related to the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective A. Reyna at (909) 384-5638 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613.
