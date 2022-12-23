A teenager who allegedly shot and wounded another teen in an incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident took place on Dec. 19 at about 11:15 p.m., the CHP said in a news release on Dec. 23.
Officers assigned to the Rancho Cucamonga CHP Area office responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on westbound I-10 near Mountain Avenue.
The victims in the shooting were located at a residence in Montclair. Upon arriving at the residence, it was determined one of the three passengers in the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, had been transported to a local area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
The subsequent investigation identified Matthew Rodriguez, 18, of Eastvale, as the primary suspect in the shooting. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on Dec. 21, officers took Rodriguez into custody without incident.
Rodriguez was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
This shooting is being actively investigated and any information from the public in gathering further details surrounding this shooting is appreciated, the CHP said. Persons who have additional information are urged to call (909) 980-3994.
