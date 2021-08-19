A 16-year-old student at Rancho Cucamonga High School was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened to shoot students at the school, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
No violence occurred and no persons were injured.
On Aug. 18 at about 6:10 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department received multiple calls regarding potential threats to students that were posted on social media.
Deputies learned through investigation the identity of the suspect, who threatened to bring a gun to school the following day to harm students, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Rialto, where he was taken into custody, and a handgun was seized.
The suspect was arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall on a charge of criminal threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.