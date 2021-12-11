A teenager has been arrested for allegedly murdering a victim in Rialto two months ago, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Oct. 7 at about 11:15 p.m., the Rialto P.D. Communications Center received a call regarding shots fired with a victim down in the 100 block of West Cascade Drive. Officers responded and located the gunshot victim, who was transported by Rialto Fire Department to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
During the subsequent investigation, detectives identified a 17-year-old male resident of San Bernardino as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed Juan Carlos Juarez.
On Dec. 8, detectives coordinated with the San Bernardino County Juvenile Probation Department and took the juvenile suspect into custody without incident in the 900 block of E. Gilbert Street in San Bernardino. The suspect was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge, with no bail.
