A San Bernardino teenager was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and intimidation of a witness, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back on March 25, deputies from the Sheriff's Central Patrol Station investigated an assault with injuries at a business in Grand Terrace. Through investigation, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Manuel Lopez.
On May 1, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office filed felony assault charges against Lopez.
Following the assault, Lopez allegedly used a social media account to communicate with and intimidate the victim, in an attempt to prevent criminal charges from being pursued by the victim.
Deputies used information gathered from the investigation to corroborate the assault and witness intimidation.
Additionally, deputies developed additional information indicating Lopez was allegedly involved in illegal narcotics sales and gang activity.
On May 19, deputies served a search warrant at Lopez's residence and recovered evidence related to the ongoing investigations. Items indicative of narcotic sales, which included cocaine, a digital scale, paraphernalia and packaging, were found in Lopez's possession, the Sheriff's Department said. He was booked at the Central Detention Center.
