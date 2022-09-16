A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 9:17 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a shooting in the 7100 block of Agate Street. Witnesses reported two juveniles were shot and needed medical attention.
Paramedics responded to the scene and transported one of the juveniles to Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment. The other juvenile was determined not to have been injured by gunfire.
Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station detectives responded to the scene and began conducting the investigation.
No additional information about the incident was released.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
