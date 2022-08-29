A teenager was injured when she fell at the waterfall at Big Falls, and she was rescued by a helicopter and taken to a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 29 at about 10:35 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was hiking in the area of Big Falls with a friend. She climbed up the side of the waterfall, slipped, and fell about 15 feet. During the fall, she hit her head. The victim's friend called 911 and the San Bernardino County Fire Department was notified.
Firefighters from Station 99 were dispatched, and a rescue helicopter was requested. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Rescue Helicopter, Air Rescue 306, was assigned to the call.
AR306 arrived at the scene and its crew members could see the victim down at the bottom of the waterfall. As AR306 prepared for a hoist rescue, firefighters arrived by ground and started treating the victim.
AR306 flew into the narrow canyon and lowered Fire Captain Scott Leidner about 125 feet down to the base of the waterfall. A rescue litter was lowered down and Leidner, along with the other firefighters, placed the victim into the litter. The victim was hoisted into the helicopter followed by Leidner. AR306 flew the victim to Loma Linda University Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.
"The victim is not the first fall victim to injure themselves at Big Falls. There have been several injuries and deaths this year at the falls," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "The Sheriff’s Department is concerned for everyone’s safety and would like to remind potential hikers to Big Falls not to climb the waterfall. Climbing the waterfall is extremely dangerous and being hoist rescued by helicopter is hazardous in and of itself."
