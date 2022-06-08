A teenager was killed and a man and woman were injured during a shooting incident at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 6 at 3:44 p.m., deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue and located three gunshot victims in the parking lot.
The victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, Aaron Garcia, a 17-year-old San Bernardino resident, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, remain hospitalized.
Johnnie Gammage, a 51-year-old San Bernardino resident, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked at Central Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Crosswhite, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.