A teenager was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 900 block of North Sierra Way at about 10:22 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Daniel Flores Ibarra, 19, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There were three other adult males found suffering from minor to moderate gunshot wounds. They are all expected to survive and are being treated in area hospitals.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Silva at (909) 388-4890 / silva_an@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
