A 15-year-old boy was shot to death and another juvenile victim was hospitalized during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North D Street at approximately 7:26 p.m. and located two injured victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition and was expected to survive.
Investigators learned that these two male underage victims were walking in the area when the unknown suspect vehicle approached them. For unknown reasons, the driver opened fire at both victims, striking them multiple times. The suspect fled the scene in that vehicle prior to police arrival.
Homicide detectives are following all possible leads to identify the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation, and the motive for this shooting is not known.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective W. Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
