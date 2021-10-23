A teenager was shot to death and four other persons were injured by gunfire during an incident in Ontario on Oct. 23, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Police were called to the scene at 12:06 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Bonnie Brae Court.
Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ontario Fire Department.
Four additional shooting victims were located in the area and transported to a local hospital for treatment. These additional victims were listed in stable but critical condition.
The deceased victim’s identity will not be released until notification from the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office is complete.
Officers later learned there was a Halloween party that was taking place in the area, which attracted an unexpected number of guests.
Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Kyle Mena at (909) 408-1769.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
