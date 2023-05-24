A teenager was shot to death in Highland on May 23, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 6:19 p.m., deputies at the Highland Station responded to a 911 call in the 26300 block of 9th Street. Deputies located the victim, Cesar Pineda, an 18-year-old Redlands resident, inside the location suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid at the scene. Despite lifesaving measures, Pineda was pronounced deceased.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and are investigating. The identity of the suspect(s) remains unknown.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Charles Lopez, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
