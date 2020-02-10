A teenager was shot to death and two other people were injured during an incident in Ontario on Feb. 8, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Police were called to a business in the 100 block of West B Street at 11:13 p.m. and located the victim, a 19-year-old male from Perris, with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ontario Fire Department.
Two additional shooting victims were later identified with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
