A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 19, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 9:26 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting at 575 West 9th Street.
Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim, Savier Mendoza, a 19-year-old San Bernardino resident, on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Mendoza was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives are attempting to identify any witnesses and are asking for assistance from the community. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4935 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
