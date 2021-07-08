A 14-year-old boy was shot to death in San Bernardino on July 7, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The police dispatch center received numerous calls regarding a shooting in the parking lot of a motel located in the 1600 block of North Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim deceased from gunshot wounds. Detectives responded and found the shooting occurred as a result of a verbal argument between the victim and an unknown subject armed with a firearm.
Detectives are attempting to identify the unknown shooter and are asking for assistance from the community.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.