A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Currently, there are no witnesses who have come forward with information, police said. Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are seeking assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Sawyer at sawyer_do@sbcity.org / (909) 388-5630 or Homicide Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
