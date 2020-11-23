A 14-year-old boy was shot to death in San Bernardino on Nov. 14, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a complex at 222 S. Rancho Avenue regarding reports of shots fired and found the victim down in the complex.
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
He was later identified as Demarcus Scott, a San Bernardino resident.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Siems at (909) 384-5650 /siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.