A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on Oct. 29, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 1125 North Mayfield Avenue just after 09:18 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. He was identified as Peter John Collras, an 18-year-old resident of San Bernardino.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and are asking for assistance from the community.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective H. Rodriguez at rodriguez_he@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5628 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
