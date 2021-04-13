A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on April 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Terrace Road after reports of gunshots were heard in the area. Responding officers located the victim inside of a parked vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. He was identified as Diego Duran, 18.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No additional information was available.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective M. Siems at (909) 384-5650 / siems_mi@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.