Police are investigating an incident in which a teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Nov. 10, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of East Davidson Street and found the victim down in the vacant field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He was identified as Jesus Cervantes, a 14-year-old San Bernardino resident.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
