A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
When deputies arrived, they discovered 17-year-old Logan Goudreault, a resident of Riverside County, had been shot while inside his vehicle and had subsequently collided with another vehicle. Goudreault was transported to a local hospital.
On July 30, Goudreault was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail assumed the investigation. The suspect(s) has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.