A teenager who suffered major injuries was rescued after his car plunged off a cliff in Waterman Canyon on May 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Stanford Wall, a 19-year-old resident of Crestline, was driving up Highway 18 when his vehicle went off the roadway and descended about 100 feet down a steep canyon.
Onlookers called 911 and San Bernardino Police and the County Fire Department arrived at the scene. The Fire Department requested a helicopter to assist and Sheriff's Patrol Helicopter 40K4 was dispatched. 40K4 arrived on scene and helped firefighters find a way to access the vehicle.
Firefighters climbed down to Wall along with an off-duty Sheriff’s SWAT (SED) sergeant. The rescuers worked on extricating Wall from his vehicle.
The Fire Department then requested a hoist capable helicopter and Sheriff's Air Rescue Eight was dispatched. AR308 arrived on scene and hoisted down a medic and a rescue litter. The medic packaged Wall into the litter and he was hoisted into AR308, followed by the medic.
AR308 then flew Wall to Loma Linda University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
