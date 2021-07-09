A teenager who was allegedly inside a stolen vehicle was shot and wounded by deputies during an incident in Highland on July 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 6:43 p.m., deputies received information about a stolen vehicle in the area of Third Street and Waterman Avenue. They located the vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 26000 block of Hillview Street.
There were numerous subjects inside and around the stolen vehicle. Deputies gave several commands to all of the subjects around the vehicle.
A 17-year-old Bakersfield boy (identified only as Suspect No. 1), who was inside the driver’s seat of the vehicle, began stepping back, away from deputies, and was allegedly not following their commands, the Sheriff's Department said.
While attempting to take this suspect into custody, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.
Deputies rendered medical aid to the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment for his injuries and is expected to survive.
Another suspect, Maurice Johnson, 18, of Colton was allegedly carrying a loaded firearm. He was arrested on a charge of possessing a concealed firearm in public.
Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Joseph Steers or Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
