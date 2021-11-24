Two teenagers allegedly committed a robbery at a restaurant and fled before their vehicle crashed into stopped vehicles on Nov. 23, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile, both residents of San Bernardino, entered the Chapter Two California Kitchen Thai Restaurant in Loma Linda at 10:50 a.m. They forcefully took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from the cash register and personal property from employees, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A patron flagged down deputies assigned to the Central Station-Loma Linda division shortly after the robbery took place.
Suspect Jaquan Kirk and the juvenile fled in their vehicle and failed to yield to deputies, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect vehicle became disabled when it collided into stopped vehicles in San Bernardino. Kirk and the juvenile fled on foot, but both were captured with the assistance of the Central Station Detective Bureau and Highland Station deputies.
Kirk was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center with a bail amount of $325,000. The juvenile was arrested and booked into a San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile is being held without bail.
