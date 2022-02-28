Two teenagers were shot to death during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On Feb. 26 at 10:29 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of N. Arrowhead Avenue. Both victims were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
William Smith, 19, a resident of Los Angeles, was pronounced deceased on scene in San Bernardino at 10:38 p.m.
Destinee Johnson, 17, a resident of Colton, was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda University Medical Center on Feb. 27 at 12:17 a.m.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect(s) and a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4935 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
