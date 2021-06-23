A total of 10 men were arrested during a street-level "John" operation in San Bernardino on June 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2 p.m., the P.D.'s Vice Team and district resource officers conducted the operation, which is part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in the city.
During the operation, officers arrested nine suspects for violation of solicitation for prostitution and an additional suspect for violation of loitering with the intent to commit prostitution. One of the suspects had a felony warrant for his arrest.
In addition, six vehicles were impounded, police said.
