Ten people were arrested during a compliance operation in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Probation Department.
The operation was held in order to ensure those on probation were complying with their conditions of supervision and were provided resources and services as needed, the Probation Department said.
During the event, 70 home visits were attempted, and 10 offenders were taken into custody for probation violations, new law violations or outstanding warrants.
Officers confiscated a rifle, two handguns, ammunition, 11 ounces of cocaine, and about 1,000 Fentanyl pills. In addition, more than $9,500 in cash and items related to the distribution and sales of narcotics were seized.
“The mission of the Probation Department is to protect the community,” said Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece. “These operations are conducted to increase public safety, while ensuring those on probation are held accountable when found to be in violation.”
The Probation Department, Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino Police Department collaborated on the eight-hour operation.
