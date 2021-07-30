Ten persons were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Rialto, just east of Fontana, on July 23, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The checkpoint took place in the 1400 block of W. Foothill Boulevard.
Seven drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, and one driver was arrested for felony possession of a firearm, police said.
Police issued 27 citations, and of those, 22 drivers were cited for being unlicensed and five were cited for driving under a suspended/revoked driver's license. These violations resulted in the impounding of 17 vehicles.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
