Ten persons were arrested during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Rialto on Aug. 11, according to the Rialto Police Department.
As citizens drove through the checkpoint in the northern area of the city, officers looked for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and checked for proper licensing.
Throughout the duration of the checkpoint, 27 vehicles were towed.
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence, eight people were arrested for miscellaneous outstanding warrant arrests, and multiple citations were issued for having an unlicensed or suspended license, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.