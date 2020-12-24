Ten persons in a family are now homeless and seeking the public's help after their house and vehicle were destroyed by a fire in San Bernardino recently.
Jesse Chavez wrote a message on a GoFundMe page about the incident, which took place in the 2100 block of N. Sierra Way on Dec. 20.
He said that a problem in the car caused the engine to catch on fire, and the resulting blaze spread to the house.
The Sierra Fire was knocked down by the San Bernardino County Fire Department and there were no reports of injuries, but the family is now devastated by the loss of both the home and car.
"It’s unfortunate that this had to happen so close to the holidays," Chavez said. "Any donation, even $1, is greatly appreciated."
Persons wanting to help the family can visit the GoFundMe page at:
