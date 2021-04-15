A total of 10 suspects were arrested during a street-level John and Prostitution Operation conducted by the San Bernardino Police Department on April 13, police said in a news release.
The San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team and district resource officers conducted the operation as part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in the city.
During the operation, officers arrested six suspects on a charge of (sex buyer) solicitation for prostitution and an additional four suspects for (sex seller) solicitation for prostitution.
One female victim was rescued, one pimp was investigated, and six vehicles were impounded, police said.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.