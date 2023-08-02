Ten suspects were arrested during the week of July 22-28 as part of the targeted crime suppression program known as Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
During the one-week period, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 13 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in San Bernardino and Highland.
During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 46 firearms, four of which were ghost guns, and more than 650 pounds of illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.