The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating the determination of an employee who has persevered despite being one of many people who endured a horrific tragedy a decade ago.
Ten years after lying face down and bloodied on the frozen asphalt of Glass Road, Sgt. Alex Collins has achieved remarkable milestones in his recovery, which included not only returning to work but passing SWAT school to work alongside the heroes who saved his life that day, according to a short documentary created recently by the Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association (SEBA).
In the documentary, which was posted to Facebook, SEBA recounted the events of Feb. 12, 2013, when the Sheriff's Department was in the midst of an extensive manhunt in Big Bear for disgraced former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who had already killed three people, including Riverside Police Department Officer Michael Crain.
A group of detectives, including Collins and Jeremiah MacKay, were met with gunfire as they checked a cabin on Glass Road off of Highway 38.
Collins was hit in the jaw, the arm and the leg. He also took a round to the chest, which his iPhone miraculously stopped from entering his heart.
It was a harrowing moment that bonded him to Lt. Larry Lopez, Sgt. Danny Rosa and Sgt. Justin Mussela, who ultimately saved his life, SEBA said.
The Collins family also shares an unbreakable bond with the MacKay family, as Jeremiah MacKay was killed in the line of duty in the violent gun battle.
Although the doctors told Collins he would never walk again, he was fueled by a relentless determination to return to work, return to his family and return to his life stronger than ever, SEBA said.
After many surgeries and painful physical training, Collins crossed multiple milestones from biking to running and even an Ironman competition.
In April of 2015, Collins accomplished his most grueling task of passing SWAT school, following in the footsteps of his older brothers. His SWAT training allowed him to work on the Specialized Enforcement Team side-by-side with Danny Rosa and Larry Lopez, further solidifying the lifelong friendship.
Collins is now a leader on the department and shares his story to help others. He encourages them to work cohesively and train for mental and physical toughness.
“Alex works to not only be the best deputy he can but the best man. With the love and support of his wife, Lila, they have grown as a family from this tragedy and invested the lessons into their future and into their children. They honor the memory of Jeremiah MacKay and Michael Crain in their actions. Alex also holds a special bond with Riverside Officer Andrew Tachias, who was shot alongside Crain but survived his extensive injuries,” SEBA said in the Facebook post.
The events of Feb. 12, 2013 are remembered by people in the law enforcement profession as well as by many residents in the Inland Empire, SEBA said.
“SEBA hopes this film commemorates the impactful 10-year anniversary with a message of perseverance and hope, in honor of the lives that were lost and all who showed incredible bravery in the face of incredible odds,” SEBA said.
