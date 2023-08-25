Police are continuing to deal with repeated thefts from a cosmetics store in Redlands.
On the afternoon of Aug. 19, four suspects allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store at 27641 W. San Bernardino Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands P.D. on Aug. 24.
Redlands officers and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s air support followed the suspects as they drove west on Interstate 10 to Ontario. At that point, the California Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop and detained the suspects until the Redlands officers arrived and arrested them.
----- IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT on Aug. 14, three women entered the Ulta store and filled three baskets with merchandise, including perfumes and makeup foundation, valued at more than $12,000. The suspects left the store without paying and escaped in a possible white sedan.
Later that same day, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained suspects in a similar theft from another Ulta store. The investigation is continuing.
----- BACK ON Aug. 9, two teenage girls were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,800 in fragrances from Ulta. Police located the suspects and conducted a traffic stop. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.