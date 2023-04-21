Thieves stole a total of more than $12,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Three people stole more than $8,000 worth of men’s fragrances from the Ulta store in Mountain Grove shopping center on April 17. The suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Blazer.
Two days earlier, three people stole more than $4,000 in merchandise and escaped in a black Honda.
The Redlands P.D. is investigating the incidents.
